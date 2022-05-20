1999 Constitution is fraudulent, says Akeredolu

By Tosin Ajuwon

The Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has faulted the 1999 constitution that placed security on the exclusive list of the Federal Government.

Akeredolu also decried the concept of the federating unit being practiced in the country.

The Chairman Southern Governor’s Forum said the Federal Government holds too much power and called for the devolution of powers, DailyTimes gathered.

Akeredolu, who was reacting to Bauchi State Governor and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirant, Bala Mohammed, over his comment on the Amotekun Corps, said the collaborative effort of the local security outfit with other sister security agencies has been yielding positive gains in combating security challenges.

READ ALSO: Obasanjo: Nigeria needs leaders with touch of madness

Governor Mohammed had, on Wednesday, said the success of Amotekun in the Southwest has dispelled the fear of restructuring the country.

In a statement personally signed in Akure, the state capital, Governor Akeredolu who said the 1999 Constitution, as amended, mocks the federal status of the country, noted that the precarious state of the polity, about security and economy, makes it compelling.

He said: “We hold it as self-evident that a federal state must put in place a system of administration which reflects its heterogeneous character.

“The Federating units must progress from the semblance of autonomy to the recognition of their unique features which justify their existence. All institutions must emerge as consequences of deliberative engagements designed to accommodate and serve all segments of society. Social services become seamless and effective when governance is localized.”

Akeredolu added that legislators must consider, very seriously, making laws that will deepen the current democratic experiment.

He stressed that the development points to the ostensible potential of a nation-state sincerely desirous of mobilizing the citizens for the production of goods and services.

Speaking on the growing acceptability of the Amotekun Corps, Akeredolu said the corps points at the path to tread in ensuring that collaborative efforts among security agencies yield maximum protection for the citizenry.

Furthermore, he said: “It, therefore, becomes anomalous and suspicious to insist on a central command structure of policing the polity.

“We are proud of our modest intervention at a most auspicious moment in the country. We enjoin all patriots to look critically into the issues bordering on the challenges faced by the country as a result of the current system.

“Devolution of powers must be perceived as necessary for the development of the country.

There can be no meaningful progress in a system where the Federating units are treated as mere outposts for the central administration.”

He said: “We just read in the news the statement credited to the Governor of Bauchi State and Presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, Dr. Bala Mohammed, on the Western Nigeria Security Network, code-named Amotekun.

“He spoke on the need to restructure the polity for real development. He identified this ingenious design to save the lives and property of our people as necessary.

“We commend him for the rare courage exhibited at a time when it is considered expedient to cling to equivocation and outright denial of the obvious for political correctness. This conduct is exemplary.

“We also salute him for his bold declaration that there can be no advancement unless there is restructuring. Aspiring politicians to public office must have a clear vision of how to solve socio-economic problems.

“The ability to identify issues of development and the capacity to tackle the same mark out genuine leaders.

“It is mollifying to witness the growing acceptance of experimentation, conceived as an exigent but integral and indispensable part of a comprehensive programme for an effective security system in a country which faces serious challenges of redefinition.

“This acknowledgment is an open challenge to all the States, which have availed themselves of the benefits of an outfit borne of ingenious and audacious insistence to protect lives and property, to keep improving to clear the vestiges of doubt arising from misunderstanding or outright mischief”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...