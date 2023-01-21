17 Injured, 9 raped as robbers raid UNIZIK off campus hostels

BY NKIRU NWAGBO

At least 17 students sustained various degrees of injury and about nine female students were raped in the early hours of Friday, when a gang of suspected armed robbers raided over 10 off campus hostels of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

The robbers, who were estimated to be about 20, had stormed the Ifite Road, Awka, where the hostels were located, shooting sporadically and robbing from room-to-room and hostel-to-hostel, at about 12 .30 pm on Thursday night, which lasted for about three hours unchallenged.

A student of the university, who would not want her name mentioned, told reporters that the robbers were heavily armed with guns, axes and matchetes, and were going from room-to-room raping female students and robbing them of their phones, ipads and money.

“We were at the hostel when we heard gunshots that lasted for about 10 minutes and we ran for our lives because they had not gotten to our own hostel and we had to hide at the back of some shops in the area.”

“Then we heard loud noise of female students shouting for help but nobody could summon the courage to stop them because they were well armed.”

“Those that attempted to resist were beaten blue black and many people got injured but I cannot say the number of people affected.”

“One of the female students that was raped is a virgin and they raped her twice and we are holding her because she wants to commit suicide.”

The student further narrated that: “The number of hostels in Ifite -Awka is about 300 and including upstairs and bungalows but from what we got after the incident more than seventeen students were injured and that number of those rapped may be nine or 10 or even 12,” he said.

It was, however, gathered that a call was placed to Gov Charles Soludo who ordered security operatives to battle the robbers but before they could arrive the operation was almost over.

Four days before the incident suspected robbers have been visiting restaurants and bars robbing students and bar owners at gun point between 7pm and 9pm, which has resulted in the restaurants closing early, while some students have fled their hostels for fear of attacks.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident: “Our men on getting wind of the information got to Ifite Awka and was able to battle the criminals “

But the police did not disclose how many people that were arrested as according to him making it public would interrupt investigations.

Meanwhile there was a joint meeting between the University Authorities and the security operatives which also had in attendance a representative of the Anambra state government.

According to Ikenga “Today, 20/1/2023, Anambra State Police Command, met with the management of Nnamdi Azikwe University, the student union government, and the Commissioner of Homeland security affairs in the Vice chancellor’s conference hall at Unizik. The meeting was aimed at addressing the recent security breaches in some of the hostels along Ifite.

“Some of the resolutions include another elaborate meeting with the private hostel owners, the president of hostels, and other stakeholders, especially along with Ifite on the need to provide securities to the hotels.

“The Commissioner of Police, represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations DCP John Obuagbaka notes that the command has since embarked on an intensive patrol, improved operational positioning, and deployment of covert operatives as a solution to the security situation in the area. He also emphasized, the need for cooperation and actionable intelligence.

“Among other concerns, the Command also wishes to reiterate the control room number 07039194332. Furthermore, to request security services, you can call the Area Commander, Awka 07067950441, DPO B Division 08064521837, DPO Central Police Station, Awka, 07031583583, and the Command Public Relations Officer 08039334002 for a prompt response the PPRO added.

As a result of the incident, the students are planning to block the Arroma-Ifite Awka Road, in order to avert further attacks by the robbers.

