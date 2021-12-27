14-year-old boy marries a 51-year-ol14-year-old boy marries a 51-year-old woman

A 14-year-old South African boy has married a 51-year-old woman in an expensive wedding that has gone viral on the internet.

Many social media users have bashed the teenager’s parents for allowing their son to commit such an abomination with a woman who qualifies to be her grandmother.

In one of the photos from the wedding ceremony that is fast trending on the internet, the couple appeared to be pleased with their union and don’t care about the harsh sentiments from critics.

READ ALSO: Okorocha’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu regains freedom

Will you ever allow your 14-year-old boy to marry a 51-year-old woman? Share your thoughts with us in the comments box below but before then, take a look at the pictures below to know more.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...