14-day ultimatum: Why MTN Nigeria is at loggerheads with PTECSSAN

More details have emerged as to why the Private Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PTECSSAN) has been at loggerheads with MTN Nigeria.

The union had, last week Wednesday, issued a 14-day ultimatum to the telecom giant, stating that it would mobilise with sister unions affiliated to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for a major industrial action.

According to sources close to the issue, the feud between MTN Nigeria and the union is fuelled by the fact that the telecoms giant has allegedly refused to allow their staff associate with the union, while also insisting that senior staff in the union, din’t get promoted until they denounce membership.

This, according to PTECSSAN, goes contrary to the Freedom of Association as enshrined in Section 40 of the Country’s Constitution and Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organise and Right to Organise and Collective Bargaining as contained in the International Labour Organization Conventions 87 and 98 respectively.

A letter addressed to the CEO of MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, from the union dated 8th Febuary 2022, as seen by Daily Times, alleged that the telecoms giant, under the leadership of Mr Toriola, has failed to negotiate and finalise items in the CBA draft that was initiated and agreed by both parties.

“It is unbelievable that MTNN has in place a policy where a Union member is asked to leave her membership of the Union to attain a position in the Management’s workers’ body.

“It is important we let you know that a union is the only body legally recognized by relevant statues in Nigeria to represent and negotiate for workers at workplaces.

“PTECSSAN shall no longer continue to be a party to an agreement that will deny a group of workers their inalienable right to freely associate as guaranteed by the earlier mentioned Section of Nigeria’s Constitution and the ILO Conventions,” the letter, signed by the association’s General Secretary, Okonu Abdullahi, read in part.

“The union also made direct allegations against the MTN Nigeria CEO, accusing him of condemning staff who are associated with the union.

“With your negative dispositions towards the workers and the Union since your occupation of the position of the CEO it shows we are indeed wrong with our perception of your person.

“At series of meetings, you held with the employees it is on record that you have been deriding the Union by telling them there was no need for her existence in MTNN as she would add no value to them.

“This explains why you have shown contempt towards the Union despite that she has shown and extended hands of fellowship to you.”

Further enquiries by Daily times also showed that MTN’s policies are the main crux of the feud.

According to the union, MTN has a policy that when a staff resigns, even after 20 years of service in MTN, he/she is entitled to only N50,000 gift voucher.

It is also fighting MTN to review its retirement benefit which gives a lower level staff, upon retirement after the age of 60 years, a 6 months salary entitlement.

“MTN has different contracts for their Executives that includes severance package that is way far above the norms in MTN which they do not want the union to negotiate for the lower levels.

“All executives are policy formulators and so all the policies are skewed in favor of the Executives where the policy is made to allow the Execs collect 80% of their total package as Bonus and the lower level get only a marginal 12%.

“Every Executive is entitled to $15,000 as Life-Style Benefit while there is nothing for the lower levels.

“The Executives are also entitled to Life-Time Diesel with a minimum of 30KVA Generators replaceable every 3 years.

The union also noted that it will still embark on the strike action, should MTN Nigeria fail to honour the initial notice given; one which the MTN Nigeria leadership, denied receiving.

“MTNN Management should agree to a 2-week physical meeting to round off the CBA negotiation and sign off the document or come up with an alternative timetable that will ensure the CBA is negotiated and sign-off on or before the end of Quarter one.

“The Union will no longer be any in meeting without both the CEO and the CHRO in attendance.

“MTNN Management should immediately lift the embargo it placed on some workers from membership of the Union by communicating to them (level 3 and above employees) that they are free to join the Union since membership, is in the first instance, voluntary.

“MTNN Management should stop a forthwith obnoxious policy that threatens membership of the Union.

“MTNN gives full recognition to the Union as the sole negotiating body for its members and for whoever among the employees to benefit from the negotiated items of the Union they must be ready to pay her membership dues.

“If any of these our demands are not met on or before Wednesday 23rd February 2022 we shall be mobilizing in conjunction with other sister Unions affiliated to Nigeria.”

Recall that, Last week Wednesday, MTN Nigeria Communications PLC denied receiving any communication regarding an impending disruption of telecommunications services by telecom’s workers over anti-labour practices.

In a statement signed by the Company’s Secretary, Mr Uto Ukpanah, the company said that since it was unaware of such notice, it, therefore, would be unable to validate or comment on the issues.

Speaking on the matter, MTN Nigeria’s Chief Human Resources Officer, Esther Akinnukawe, said “Over the past two decades, MTN Nigeria has built a ‘people first’ culture that values diversity, inclusivity, and hard work.

“The Company is dedicated to empowering employees and instilling in them a responsibility for our customers and communities. This is what defines and unites us,” adding that “all MTNERs are at liberty to exercise their right to free association.”

“Our workforce is our most critical competitive advantage and a key differentiator in the marketplace, so we take staff welfare, remuneration and career development seriously. In line with this, we have stringent policies in place that promote meritocracy and protect our employees from all forms of harassment and discrimination and creates a workplace where employees feel valued and safe,”she said.

