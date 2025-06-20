13 Killed In Fresh Plateau Attack

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Gunmen have launched a deadly attack on innocent villagers killing 13 persons in Juwan village of Tangur district of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to eyewitnesses, the victims were mostly women and children .

Chairman of the Community Peace Observers in Bokkos LGA, Mr. Kefas Mallai, confirmed the killings to newsmen in Jos on Friday.

He said “The attack occurred around 8.30 p.m. on Thursday night”.

In his words ” People were going about peacefully , when suddenly, gunmen appeared and started shooting. ”

“The men tried to respond but couldn’t defend themselves, Some had to hide, but the women and children being more vulnerable were mostly the ones killed.”

READ ALSO: COAS urges media Practitioners to evolve, work with army to tackle security challenges

He added that “Thirteen bodies were found this morning. They didn’t burn any houses ,they were just shooting. Anyone vulnerable they came across was targeted. ”

Meanwhile the Executive Chairman of Bokkos Local government council of Plateau state Hon. Amalau Samuel aldo confirmed the sad incident to our correspondent.

He said the attackers came late at night and started killing innocent persons.

“Some of the victims are receiving treatment in different hospitals, “he added.

Mallai noted that security personnel were alerted of the attack, but unfortunately, they arrived after the perpetrators had fled the scene.

The Media and Information officer of Operation Save Haven (OPSH) Major Samson Zhakom could not be reached for comment at the time of filling this report.