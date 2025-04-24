12-yr-old male Arabic scholar, sexually abused by a 40-yr-old woman in Bauchi

By Kingsley Chukwuka

An Arabic scholar, 12 years old male, who is a house help to a 40 years old woman in Bauchi State, has been serially abused sexually by her madam, Ms Fatima Ibrahim, Police confirmed to newsmen on Wednesday.

Spokesman for the Bauchi State Police Command, CSP Ahmed Wakil informed that the Arabic scholar (name withheld), was employed by her madam (Fatimah), to assist her in business.

Fatimah however, began to take advantage of the minor, getting involved with him in inappropriate conduct for over two months, Police said.

According to the Police Spokesman: “During interrogation, the victim described how the defendant, who he trusted as a maternal figure, engaged him in acts of a sexual nature, especially when her other visitors were not present,” Wakil stated.

The boy recounted being given a mixture involving lemon juice, which he believes may have been tampered with before these incidents occurred.

“The victim indicated that he had been subjected to such behaviour on multiple occasions.

“During subsequent interrogation, the defendant admitted to her actions.

“The investigation is ongoing, and once completed, the suspect will undergo profiling and be charged in court for the established offence,” Police added.

Fatimah, a resident of Tashan Jama’are, hailed from Azare, Katagum Local Government Area of the State, our correspondent reports.