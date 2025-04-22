12 communities to pay N60m to Bandits in Zamfara

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Communities in Zamfara State are worried over 60 million naira levy imposed on them by bandits.

The communities, numbering 12 are Koloma, Dan Hayin Zargado, Zargado, Dan Godabe, Sabuwar Tunga, Makini, Bubaka, Yelwa, Bahwada, Koda, Manya and Kabusu.

This was disclosed by local conflict publishers in the region, our correspondent gathered.

The local publishers said that the affected communities were alleged to be aiding military raids.

According to publications, residents fear attacks if they do not pay the levy as imposed by the bandits.

