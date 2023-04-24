117 pieces of stolen AGIP pipes recovered by NSCDC in Delta

BY NOSA AKENZUA

The Delta State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has arrested a truck driver and two others with one hundred and seventeen stolen pieces of four by seven inches gas pipes.

The State Commandant of the NSCDC, Jimoh Abgoola, made the announcement in Asaba, during the parade of the suspects at the command headquarters.

Oghenero Eghweree, reports that the gas pipes were taken from AGIP locations in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of the state.

Commandant Jimoh Agboola said the three suspects were arrested with the stolen items, in the Ashaka axis of Ndokwa East local government area, stressing investigation was on to arrest the mastermind behind the illegal operation.

In another case of transportation of illegally refined petroleum product, Mr. Jimoh noted the Special Patrol Unit of the force on routine patrol along the Benin-Warri expressway apprehended a bus-load of Automotive Gas Oil, AGO packaged in cellophanes, with the vehicle abandoned by the driver.

Commandant Jimoh said: “I will indulge the community at any point in time; in whatever they see, they should try to alert us.

“For instance, that of the adulterated one, it was sighted along Warri, and they alerted my men at Koko. Then that of bus that they abandoned it was equally an intelligent report that we gathered.”

The NSCDC boss emphasised the commitment of the agency to protecting critical public infrastructure, while urging stakeholders in the oil and gas industry to acquire proper licenses before dealing on petroleum products.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck with stolen items Henry Kpolugeo, denied any involvement in the crime, and alleged that he was contracted by one Danny Akamu to evacuate the metals for a fee of one hundred and eighty thousand naira.

“I asked where are the scraps that we are supposed to carry, he said, it is pipe that we will carry. When they brought the pipes out, we argued for more than thirty minutes to one hour.”

Two other suspects, Edema Pascal and Adamu Haruna, who operate as motor-boys were also arrested during the operation.

