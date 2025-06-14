11-Year-Old Kuku Hamidah Steals the Spotlight as First Youngest Female Rider at Ojude Oba 2025

At just 11 years old, Kuku Hamidah Anjolaoluwa rode her way into the hearts of thousands at Ojude Oba 2025, earning recognition as the youngest female horse rider in this year’s grand cultural parade.

Representing the prestigious Kuku Royal Family, Hamidah made a stunning return for her second official appearance at the annual celebration — and this year, she delivered a performance that wowed the crowd and drew admiration from all corners of the festival ground.

Hamidah began horse riding at the tender age of 6, trained diligently by her father — a seasoned horseman and cultural custodian who saw not just potential in his daughter, but purpose. She had appeared alongside him for years, quietly learning the ropes and earning respect behind the scenes.

But it was in 2024 that everything changed.

That year, Hamidah stepped into the spotlight solo, commanding attention with a rare blend of poise, confidence, and elegance that stunned even the elders. Her performance instantly made her a standout — and the first youngest female rider to ever shine in the historic parade.

“Ojude Oba is more than a festival to me. It’s a celebration of our heritage and unity,” Hamidah shared. “Riding symbolizes strength and courage. It reminds me that being a young woman doesn’t limit me — I ride to represent tradition and progress.”

In a heartwarming twist, her 2025 appearance came with extra meaning: Hamidah was joined by her 6-year-old younger brother, marking his debut ride and adding another layer of legacy and family pride to the moment.

“Before the festival, I remind myself who I am, who I represent, and why I ride,” she said.

Her father, proud and emotional, added:

“This isn’t just about riding horses. It’s about raising children who understand the richness of where they come from and are proud to represent it.”

The crowd’s reaction said it all — cheers, applause, and phones lifted in the air capturing the moment a young girl, trained by her father, rode with the spirit of royalty and inspired a new generation.

Kuku Hamidah’s story is more than just a festival highlight. It’s a powerful reminder that the future of tradition is already in motion — galloping forward with pride, purpose, and possibility.