11 things to know about late Nollywood actor, John Okafor

Popular Nollywood actor, John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, died on Saturday after battling ill-health.

In October 2023, Mr Ibu fell ill and one of his legs was amputated to keep him alive.

The amputation became necessary due to an infection of the arteries at the ankle that was not detected early enough.

Following the amputation, the popular Nollywood actor died of cardiac arrest.

Below are eleven things to know about Mr Ibu….