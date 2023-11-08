11 Nov guber polls: PSC to hold Police personnel accountable for misconduct, punishment looms

BY ANDREW OROLUA

Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday warned cops posted for Saturday’s election duties in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa States to behave themselves or face dire penalties.

It said they would be held accountable for their actions and inactions throughout the period of the election.

The commission added that it had concluded arrangements to deploy staff monitors to report on police personnel in the three states.

The monitors are expected to be deployed to all the Senatorial districts in the states and have been mandated to monitor strictly the conduct of Policemen on election duties, a statement by PSC Head ,Press and Public Relations,Ikechukwu Ani, said.

“The Commission will hold these Police Officers accountable for their actions and inactions throughout the period of the election and will not hesitate to discipline appropriately any officer found wanting in the discharge of his/her election duties,” he warned.

PSC Chairman, Dr. Solomon Arase, was quoted as commending the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, for the material support made available for proper policing of both the electorates and election materials.

“Dr. Arase said the provision of essential security architecture by the Inspector General of Police should serve as enough motivation for the Police to ensure free and fair elections.

“He demanded that the Officers should reciprocate the support from the IGP and conduct themselves creditably before, during and after the elections,” Ani stated.

The Chairman said the officers on election duties, like Caesar’s wife, must be above reproach, adding that they must conduct themselves in line with established laws and guidelines on election duty.

Arase noted that the success or failure of the election largely depends on the actions and inactions of the officers,further warning that misconduct during the elections will definitely attract commensurate consequences.

The monitoring of police conduct during elections is the Commission’s contribution to the sustenance of credible and lasting democracy in Nigeria, PSC noted.