10th Senate will key into Tinubu’s youth-driven agenda – Bamidele

BY AYODELE ADESANMI

The Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District of Ekiti State, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, at the weekend, declared that the 10th Senate to be inaugurated in June will play complementary role for the actualisation of the well-articulated youth programmes of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bamidele, who was re-elected during the February 25 National Assembly election, expressed delight that the 25 per cent annual budgetary proposal by Tinubu to youth intervention programmes and the education loan would go a long way in tackling joblessness and poverty among Nigerian productive population.

Espousing further his unflagging belief in youth development, Bamidele said he had, in the last four years, invested several millions of naira to empower his constituents in vocational and entrepreneurial training to boost their contributions to economic development.

The chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, spoke in Ado-Ekiti, on Saturday, during an empowerment training he organised for women and youths to expose them to entrepreneurial and money-spinning ventures.

Bamidele, represented by his Senior Legislative Aide, Honourable Bunmi Oguntuase, said the spiraling and geometric increase in youth unemployment in the country had become a snag to leaders at all levels of governance, saying the president-elect was coming to tackle this challenge and return dignity to the Nigerian youths.

The senator added that the era when youths were being treated with scorn and disdain was over, with Tinubu’s victory at the presidential poll, assuring that youth development would occupy the centre stage under the incoming administration at the federal level.

Bamidele appealed to the youths to have unshaking confidence in the ability of the incoming All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government under Tinubu to bring the long-eluded succour that would launch them back to reckoning in the country.

“Since 1999, budgetary provisions to the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development had been abysmal at both state and federal levels. This largely contributed to the level of unemployment and the relegation of the youth population.

“But with Tinubu’s ascendancy, all these will be addressed properly. The president-elect promised that 25 per cent of our budgetary estimate would be allotted to the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development to undertake all manners of intervention programmes that would empower our youths and make them relevant.

READ ALSO: French Senate approves Macron’s pension plan amid new

“Most importantly, he had promised that part of his mission was to establish an Education Loan Scheme for students to have access to funds to complete their education. This is one area of focus that would mitigate school dropouts and shore up our literacy level.

“I am convinced that the 10th Senate, when inaugurated, will key into this lofty and soul-lifting agenda. Focusing on our youths is one issue that is staring all of us in the face and I am convinced that Tinubu’s agenda will address this adequately,” the lawmaker said.

Bamidele stated that the 700 trainees, drawn from the five local government areas in the district, were carefully selected and trained, based on their areas of interests, assuring that funds would be provided for them to establish their own business outfits.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...