10th Senate Presidency: Yari, Kalu, Izunaso bicker

•••Kalu may settle for Deputy Senate President

By Tunde Opalana

The race for the position of President of the 10th Senate took a new twist as consensus talk among three contenders; Senators Abdulaziz Yari, Orji Kalu and Osita Isunazo seem to have broken.

Supporters of the trio , it was learnt could not agree on who to finally support for the office of the Senate President.

A source close to one of the contenders said the three senators met Sunday night in an hotel (names withheld) outside the outskirts of Abuja to take a final position on who to support.

At the meeting were their sponsors and supporters, which include a serving Presiding Officer of the Senate, who has disagreed with the President and National Working Committee(NWC) of the APC on zoning of positions and endorsements of candidates.

It was gathered that after heated arguments Abdul Aziz Yari received major support as those who spoke in support of the former Governor of Zamfara State outnumbered those of Kalu and Izunaso.

However, the preference for Yari, a northerner infuriated Kalu who argued that the party had long zoned the office to the south.

An enraged Kalu was said to have threatened to dump the group for the President’s choices if the group didn’t rescind its decision not to support him for the office.

Kalu further showed disdain for Yari’s preference on religious consideration arguing that it would be the height of religious insensitivity on the path of Yari to want to occupy the office the Senate President when the President and his vice are both Muslims.

It was also learnt that after very strong arguments for and against Yari’s ambition, which almost resulted in fisticuffs, Kalu threatened to walk out of the meeting.

But, sensing the implications of his walk out and having threatened to dump the group, he was offered the position of the deputy Senate President and Izunaso, chairman of Senate Appropriation Committee.

It was, however, not clear if the Kalu and Izunazo accepted the offer.

Our sources in confidence said “with the way things are going on now in our camp, Kalu might dump the group because of their selfishness and insensitivity to national peace and unity.”

