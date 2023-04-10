10th Senate: Akpabio not quiting Presidency race – Afegbua

…says former Akwa Ibom Gov is man to beat

By Tunde Opalana

Former Edo State Commissioner for Information, Prince Kassim Afegbua has debunked rumours making the rounds that Senator Godswill Akpabio is considering quiting the race for Presidency of the 10th Senate.

The former governor of Akwa Ibom State is one of the frontline candidate in the contest for the leadership of the 10th Senate presently going on in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The rumour had it that Akpabio is considering bowing out of the race to settle for a “juicy ministerial appointment”.

Debunking the rumour, Afegbua in a statement on Monday said “there is no truth in the rumours that Senator Godswill Akpabio is considering abandoning his quest to emerge as the next Senate President of the country. The public should disregard any such report as it is merely an act of mischief by those who are developing cold feet, having seen the handwriting on the wall that they are going to lose the race to Senator Godswill Akpabio.

“To put it in clear and unambiguous terms, Godswill Obot Akpabio, remains the man to beat, and has not, and will not by any stroke of imagination step down from this aspiration. He remains the best man for the job, both for the south-south geopolitical zone and Nigeria at large.

“It is impossible for a candidate in the frontline position to be thinking about exiting the race at this stage. All the odds favour Senator Godswill Akpabio.

“He is a proven administrator and his origins and faith mean that his emergence provides the APC and Tinubu-Presidency the best opportunity to achieve a balanced and inclusive government.”

According to him, Senator Godswill Akpabio had consulted far and wide, reaching out to different segments of the Nigeria populace before stepping out to seek the leadership of the 10th Assembly

Speaking further, Afegbua said “the positive feedback he got propelled him to seek this exalted office. He also consulted with the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Vice-President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, and several other Senators-Elect, stakeholders, party executives, opinion moulders and the ordinary Nigerians, who all gave him the nod to seek for the office.

“Given his soaring popularity, and seeing that his aspiration has elicited a lot of support from the relevant stakeholders, mischief makers who cannot match his popularity and acceptance, decided to throw up this spin to distract distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio.

READ ALSO: Garba suggests who should lead 10th Assembly

“To state the fact, Senator Godswill Akpabio’s eyes are focused on the ball. As a thorough bred and consummate politician who understands the dynamics of our political emanations, he will not disappoint those who have given him the mandate to seek for the 10th Assembly leadership.

“This is a message accepted by the majority of his colleagues in the National Assembly, as well as the leadership of the party. They know the role Senator Akpabio played in the party’s victory in the last election, having delivered unprecedented figures from the South-South region, and they understand the importance of rewarding such a feat to promote party loyalty.”

“He is in the race and in a commanding position.”

For more updates follow us on www.dailytimesng.com