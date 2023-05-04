10th NASS: We are working towards consensus agreement – APC

By Tom Okpe

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) Senator Absullahi Adamu has indormed that the party is embarking on persuasive means to arrive on some level of consensus on the next leadership of the 10th National Assembly.

Rising from the National Working Committee, (NWC) of the party, after its meeting at the party National Secretariat, Buhari House in Abuja on Wednesday, Adamu told journalists that it will consult widely, especially, with the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu before a decision will be reached on zoning of the National Assembly Leadership.

When asked about the party’s intention on the zoning arrangement, he said: “That is not what today’s meeting is all about.

“When we hold meeting, specifically for zoning, we will not just go alone as a party, it will be taken along with the one who has the mandate of the country, the president-elect, Tinibu; we want to take him along. He travelled after the election and he came back only last week; we have to carry him along.

“We cannot stop those who are ambitious or zoning interest, individual interest, we cannot deny them and as long as that is there, we have to find a way, persuasively of reaching some level of consensus. That’s what we are working on. It is not a one-day affair.”

Corroborating the national chairman on the outcome of the meeting, APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Barr Felix Morka, noted that the NWC meeting looked at some internal matters, without zoning.

The party’s National Vice Chairman, North-west, Salihu Moh’ Lukman had dragged the national chairman, Adamu and the national secretary, Iniola Omisore to court over alleged breach of constitution.

Lukman urged the Court to compel the Adamu-led NWC to convene meetings of the party’s statutory organs and render financial account.

But speaking on the matter, APC spokesman said: “Amongst issues discussed at the meeting, we looked at some internal and domestic house, keeping matters with a colleague, (Lukman) who expressed concerns about something he believes, the party should be doing.

“We deliberated completely about it. And as we speak, a committee, set up to complete that conversation is in progress right now. So, there is a meeting that is going on that I am supposed to be part of, to rectify discussions and offer final recommendations on that matter.

“I am happy to report as the Chairman just indicated that the party stands completely united behind the leadership of the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

“We are standing together. Our colleague who has concern, is being looked into. And I think in due course, we will have very specific conclusions of those discussions,” Morka said.

Meanwhile, National Vice Chairman North East, Salihu Mustapha also speaking after the NWC meeting intimated that the proceedings included intimate consultations with our brother, the National Vice Chairman North West, Salihu Lukman on issues of the court case against the chairman, Adamu.

“You are aware of the legal action and some other publications credited to him; we agreed that the suit will be withdrawn, unconditionally.

“He, Lukman has rendered his apology for any seeming embarrassment the suit and publications may have caused.

“We want to affirm the fact that we are one indivisible committee that would continue to work together and try to see that we achieve all the inspiration of the ideal working committee or the ideal party.

“We will resolve through the instrumentality of the party because parties are neither run on the pages of Newspapers, nor on the screens of television but, administratively and we will continue to do that as one house.

“Also, we want to reiterate the fact that this party will not condone indiscipline where one or two people of one organ that is not qualified will just sit and say they have suspended or expelled one of our members.

“A case study of what happened in the south-south. This party will not tolerate it and we are looking into investigating the matter and ensure, we bring to book individuals or organs that brought this kind of irregularities without following our constitution.”