10th NASS: Resolve zoning leadership positions – APC Stakeholders

By Tom Okpe

The All Progressives Congress, (APC) Stakeholders Forum has advised the President, Ahmed Bola Tinubu and the party to resolve the logjam over zoning of leadership positions in the National Assembly before its inauguration.

Rev Dominic Alancha, coordinator of the Forum stated this in a press conference in Abuja on Monday, saying in as much as the party wants the new administration to hit the ground running, “we observe with dismay how it is being slowed down owing to the delay and time being lost over issue of zoning leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly.”

He noted that the parliament is a key component in any democratic structure and its organization determines speed with which an administration can succeed in its quest to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

“Today is the 5th of June and by next week, on the 13th to be precise, the 10th National Assembly would be inaugurated by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, which means, we have barely one week to project on the right leadership for both the Senate and House of Representatives.

“For an election that was concluded since February 25, ordinarily, the decision to zone national assembly leadership positions should not have taken this long if due process, respect for order and egalitarian principles have been followed.

“I say this because it is the inexplicable and bias decision of the APC to ignore this sound and time tested processes by going to introduce strange and obtuse arrangements where a whole geopolitical zone was sidelined while another was given two key positions in the National Assembly hierarchy that has led to this quagmire.

“As responsible citizens, who wish President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed, we cannot fold our arms and do nothing when a situation that could lead to social cataclysm is being introduced.

“Zoning the position of Senate President in the 10th Assembly to the South-south geopolitical zone, and the position of Deputy Senate President to the North-west zone; while the position of the Speaker of the House of Representatives is also zoned to the North-west and the position of Deputy Speaker to the Southeast is unacceptable because it excludes the North Central from parliamentary leadership.

“We note the observation that the national chairman of our great party is from the North Central zone and with the appointment of Senator George Akume as Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the North Central has been compensated.

“But, we say no to these assertions as they do not respect the principle of separation of power in a democracy,” he stated.

Alancha further noted that while the executive arm can decide what is best suited for it in allocating offices within it, the parliament in Nigeria operates on a principle that complements the two topmost positions in the executive arm such that the four principal offices of Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Deputy Speaker are shared among the four other zones outside, where the president and vice president come from.

“Rather than weaken chances of the North Central zone therefore, the occupation of the offices of APC national chairman and SGF by persons from the North Central zone emphasize the need for it to have a corresponding structure at the National Assembly to harness gains of the two offices in the executive arm of government.

“It was due to zoning the position of national chairman to the North Central that galvanized the zone for the APC during the presidential elections and it was because the zone delivered tremendously for the APC, especially in Benue that Senator Akume, who acted as a catalyst for the party’s growth, was rewarded with the SGF position.

“Similarly, the zone can boast of returning a higher percentage of legislators to the APC more than any zone apart from the South West.

“Those who made this possible leading to the current position where the APC is leading in terms of a higher legislators than any single party in both the Senate and House of Representatives have successfully been elected to the National Assembly and are willing to offer their acumen to stabilize the legislature for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed.

“We demand that the four principal positions in the National Assembly are shared among the zones other than the zones, the president and vice president hail from.

“The Deputy Senate President and Speaker cannot be zoned to the North West when the North Central has not been given anything.

“The North Central cannot be totally excluded from the zoning arrangement,” he said.

He added that, the forum salute the cooperation and unity of the six aspirants who have come together under one umbrella to resist attempt of imposition of an unpopular candidate as the next speaker of the House of Representatives, urging urging Senator Sani Musa to remain strong in the race to defend interest of the North Central Region.

“As the G6 is consulting and deliberating on who to rally round and support for the speaker position among themselves, we call on them to consider North Central for Equity, Justice and Fairness.

“Nigerians have commended their spirit of team work and selflessness so, we urge them to remain firm and resolute to preserve independence of the Legislature and institution of the National Assembly.”

The stakeholders also, congratulate Mr. President for a successful inauguration despite plans by some misguided elements to scuttle the occasion.

“We wish to also extend our gratitude to the President for appointing Senator George Akume as the SGF while congratulating him and wish him a successful tenure as SGF.”

