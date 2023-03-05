10th NASS: Most diverse parliament since 1999

…Shape of Red, Green chambers

By Tunde Opalana, Tom Okpe, Haruna Salami

The last National Assembly elections has come and gone leaving a lot of surprises which will shape the face of the 10th National Assembly.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared results for 423 federal legislative seats while supplementary elections will be held in 46 constituencies.

In terms of party representation, the coming 10th NASS will be the most diverse National Assembly since the fourth democratic dispensation in 1999.

In the Senate, seven political parties shared the 98 out of 109 seats so far declared, while in the House of Representatives, 325 out of 360 seats have been won by eight political parties.

In the Senate the APC won 57 seats, PDP 29, LP 6, NNPP and SDP won 2 seats each, APGA and YPP won 1 seat each.

In the House if Representatives, APC won 162 seats, PDP 102, LP 34, NNPP 18, APGA 4, both ADC and SDP won 2 seats each while YPP won 1 seat.

As it stands, the APC in control of both chambers will fill the positions of Senate President and Speaker as well as other majority principal offices while the PDP no doubt, will dominate the minority principal positions.

READ ALSO: Explosion kills more than 12 persons at crude oil

The Labour Party, which has 6 Senators and about 30 House members will also, have a say in the 10th National Assembly.

In the Senate, about 50 percent of the 109 senators failed to secure the tickets of their political parties.

This led to series of defection of legislators from their political parties to new ones that were ready to provide them the much needed platform for the contest.

The election on February 25 produced many great winners and losers across the political parties.

Some of the great losers were incumbent state governors whose ambition to become senators were dashed by their dismal performance at the poll.

Among the governors in this group are Samuel Ortom of Benue state, Ben Ayade (Cross River), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu state), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi).

In Benue State, only Senator Abba Moro (Benue South) was reelected. Senators Gabriel Suswam (Benue North East) and Emmanuel Orker-Jev lost woefully.

Other great losers are Senators Ahmed Babba Kaita (Katrina North), President Buhari’s senatorial district, Suleiman Abdu Kwari (Kaduna North).

How the Senate Seat stands in the South East Zone.

The South East has a total of 15 Senators. Each of the five states in the zone will produce 3 senators. Results of the the February 25 elections showed that Enugu state has 2 LP senators while the remaining one seat will be contested on March 11 due to the killing of the LP candidate, Oyibo Chukwu.

Anambra State has 2 LP senators and 1 YPP senator. Imo State has 2 APC senators and 1 LP senator while Abia State has 1 APC senator, 1 LP senator and 1- APGA while the APC won the 3 senate seats in Ebonyi State.

The summary is that APC has 6 senators, LP has 6 senators, APGA 1 and YPP 1 senator just as PDP and NNPP have none.

The case of Senator Mohammed Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central) who defeated of Governor Atiku Bagudu is very dramatic. The governor frustrated Aliero, former governor of the state out of APC into the waiting arms of the opposition PDP.

Another great loser is Senator Ibrahim Kabiru Gaya (Kano South) who was roundly beaten by the candidate of relatively new party, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Race for principal offices

The race for top jobs at the Senate has begun. APC senators, both returning and new ones have started lobbying for the position of Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Majority Leader, Deputy Leader, Chief Whip and Deputy Chief Whip.

Already names like Godswill Akpabio, immediate past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Orji Uzor Kalu are already being mentioned in the race for Senate Presidency.

On Thursday, some senators of the APC were in a marathon meeting with the outgoing Senate President, Ahmad Lawan to strategize.

The 10th Senate has senators elected on the platform of APC, PDP, LP, YPP, SDP and APGA. The politics of who gets what position is the next level of political intricacies and high tech horse trading.

In the House of Representatives, Hon Aliyu Betara representing Biu/Kwaya Federal Constituency of Borno State (APC) will be a 5th time Representative.

He has a good opportunity for the position of the speaker of the 10th House, being the oldest member next to present speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, who also won the election to represent his Surulere Constituency for the 6th time.

Betara however, may be ruled out, coming from the same Borno State with the vice president elect, Kashim Shettima makes his emergence difficult.

The 10th House will witness an aura of new members, despite the returnees. Apart from some high profile individuals such as Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, his deputy, Rep Idris Wase and the majority leader, Ado Doguwa and other old lawmakers in the outgoing 9th House of Representatives will be returning.

Rep Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker, representing Surulere Federal Constituency of Lagos State under the platform of the APC, but unfortunately will not run for any principal position in the 10th House of Representatives.

Rep Idris Wase, Deputy Speaker, representing Wase Federal Constituency of Plateau State, APC is returning, and might be favoured with glowing position of the Speaker. Wase from the North Central geo political zone might be favoured for his experience as he will be a 5th tenured representative.

Also, Beni Lar representing Langtang North and South Federal Constituency of Plateau State, under the platform of the PDP is returning as a 5th times representative in the 10th House.

Rep Benjamin Kalu, spokesman of the 9th House, representing Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State APC is also returning.

Rep Ado Doguwa, representing Tundun Wada/Doguwa Federal Constituency of Kano State is returning to the House as a 6th tenure member of the 10 House.

Doguwa, from the Northwest geopolitical zone is another member that is said to be eyeing the speaker’s seat, but his inability to deliver his state to the ruling party, APC might be a hindrance to his ambition.

Other regular members under the PDP, returned by their constituencies includes, Rep Wole Oke representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State, ; Rep Bamidele Salam, representing Ede Federal Constituency of Osun State, and others.

Rep Peter Akpatason, representing Akoko Edo Federal Constituency of Edo State, under the APC is also staging a come back, Rep Wale Raji representing Epe Federal Constituency of Lagos State, APC and Rep Leke Abejide, representing Yagba East/Yagba West Federal Constituency of Kogi State on the platform of the ADC.

Also, Rep Dennis Idahosa will represent Ovie Federal Constituency of Edo State and Rep Abdulmumuni Jubril, former lawmaker, staged a comeback for Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State under the NNPP.

In Benue State, Mrs Regina Akume, wife of former Governor of the state, will represent Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency of the state on the platform of the APC after defeating the incumbent, Rep John Degh of the PDP.

Chris Nkwonta will represent Ukwa East/Ukwa West Federal Constituency of Abia State for the PDP, beating incumbent, Rep Nkem Abonta, PDP.

Ginger Onwusibe, current member, Abia State House of Assembly to represent Isiala Ngwa/Isiala Ngwa North Federal Constituency of Abia State on the platform of the Labour Party.

Rep Ado Alhassan Rurum representing Rano/Bunkure/Kibiya Federal Constituency of Kano State obtained a seat under the NNPP.

Ngozi Okolie of the Labour Party will stand in the House for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State having defeated the Minority Leader, Rep Ndudi Elumelu, PDP.

Obinna Agocha (Labour Party) to represent Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency of Abia State having defeated Rep Chinedum Orji of the PDP.

Sadiq Ango Abdullahi, (PDP) will represent Sabon Gari Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, having defeated Rep Muhammed Garba Datti of the APC.

Labour Party’s Ibe Okwara-Osonwa defeated Chief Ifeanyi Uchendu, Deputy Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly to win Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency seat of the State, while Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, PDP defeated Labour Party candidate, Pascal Obi to win Ideato South and Ideato North Federal Constituency seat of Imo State.

Mohammed Bello El-Rufai (APC), eldest son of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai beat incumbent member Suleiman Samaila Abdu, PDP to win Kaduna North Federal Constituency of the State.

A source in the House of confirm to our correspondent that the race for the speakership and other key positions in the next dispensation has begun.

The positions are the Speaker, deputy Speaker, Majority Leader, Deputy Majority Leader; Chief Whip and his deputy, Minority Leader and his deputy, and Minority Whip and his deputy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...