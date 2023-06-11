10th NASS Leadership: PDP alleges plot to arrest aspirants opposing APC zoning

By Tunde Opalana

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned against alleged plot by leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to harass, intimidate and even arrest aspirants who are against the ruling party and President Bola Tinubu’s endorsement of candidates for leadership positions in the National Assembly.

The party said there is a thick plot by certain elements in the APC who are jittery of imminent disgrace of their endorsed candidates, to intimidate and arrest aspirants believed to be threat to APC’s choice of candidates for leadership of the Senate and House of Representatives.

This is as it urged PDP members and other lawmakers- elect in opposition.parties to be steadfast in their choice of candidates to support during voting on the floor of both chambers of the parliament on Tuesday.

The party condemned attempt by external forces to influence leadership selection process in the legislative arm of government.

The PDP reiterated its call that independence of the parliament is vital to consolidation of participatory democracy.

Recall that the party had on Thursday, June 8, 2023 said members of opposition parties are in comfortable majority and are united in presenting a common front against imposed candidates for Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker and Deputy Speaker positions.

Addressing a press conference Saturday in Abuja, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba noted that the provision of the Standing Order of both chambers of the NASS emphasize the need for the legislators to elect their leadership among themselves on the floor.

“This is the critical ingredient of constitutional democracy, independence of the legislature and principle of Separation of Powers,” he said.

According to him, since the PDP made its position known, “feelers from public discourse indicated that some elements in the APC have become agitated and resorted to plots to influence the emergence of the leadership of the National Assembly outside the floor.

“Information at our disposal reveals attempt by such APC elements to intimidate, harass and threaten lawmakers-elect with the view to influencing the emergence of the leadership of the National Assembly.

“Reports in the public space indicates plots to arrest individuals who are considered to be strong proponents of the independence of the legislature and the right of members-elect to elect their leadership.

“The PDP notes that the independence of the legislature is a prerequisite for a virile democracy and therefore insists that the members-elect in both houses must be allowed to elect their leadership.”

Noting that the National Assembly is the symbol of the sovereignty of the people in a participatory democracy, the PDP said “the people should exercise such sovereignty through the choices made by their elected representatives on the floor of the National Assembly.

READ ALSO: Self-exiled Yoruba Nation leader, Adeniran, returns.

“Fundamental to this sovereignty is the choice of the presiding officers of the National Assembly which must not be appropriated by any group of individuals. Such will amount to a dethronement of the sovereignty of the people.”

The party charged the lawmaker-elect to “remain steadfast in their resolve and continue to keep in mind that Nigerians expect them to assert their independence in the election of the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.”

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com