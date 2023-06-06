10th NASS leadership: Imposition undemocratic, unacceptable – Kawu

…breed misunderstandings between the legislative and executive arms of government.

By Haruna Salami

As the 10th National Assembly NASS is set for inauguration on June 13 with the election of presiding officers, a senator -elect from Kano South senatorial district, Suleiman Kawu Sumaila has drawn the attention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to what he called “unfortunate and undemocratic move by some elements to temper with the laid down procedures”.

According to him, “external interference in the election of the next Presiding Officers of the National Assembly would not only violate the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution and Standing Orders of both the Senate and House of Representatives, but would also cause a serious misunderstandings between the legislative and executive Arms of government.

Addressing journalists at the National Assembly Monday available information reveals that some desperate politicians are planning to use undemocratic means to impose lawmakers-elect of their choice to become Presiding Officers against the wishes of the majority.

Kawu, former Presidential Liaison to the National Assembly said “this move is undemocratic, unacceptable and dangerous to our democracy as well as the nation as a whole.

He was confident that President Tinubu as a true democrat who believes in the rule of law will do everything possible to safeguard the sanctity of the National Assembly.

He said “this is the first time we see a letter zoning and micro zoning principal offices using the President’s name”, adding “the election of principal officers is the business of 109 senators and 360 House of Representatives members”.

He said the current standing of parties in the Senate with APC having 52 and the minority parties with 48 is very delicate and does not give the APC clear majority to do what they want.

In the House of Representatives, APC has 170 members-elect and the minority parties with 183.

He however commended President Tinubu for appointing Senator George Akume as Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff and Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia as the Deputy Chief of Staff because they are very conversant with the modus operandi of the National Assembly and as such, their appointments would no doubt strengthen the working relationships of the two arms of government.

“This is for the first time in the history of our democracy when we have a President, Vice president, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief of Staff to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff all with Parliamentary experiences.

“Thus, it is highly expected of them by Nigerians to respect both the Constitutional and Standing Orders provisions.

He also called on other stakeholders, civil society organisations and international communities to stand firm in ensuring democratic consolidation in Nigeria.

