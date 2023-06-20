10th NASS: Lawmaker empowers constituents, facilitates medical equipment for PHCs

By Stephen Gbadamosi

The member representing Oluyole Federal Constituency of Oyo State in House of Representatives, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, has distributed cash grants aimed at economically empowering about 40 members of her constituency.

The grants were given after the constituents completed a three-day training with the support of the National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

According to a statement by her media aide, Olamilekan Olusada, on Monday, Speaking in Ibadan, Akande-Sadipe said the training was aimed at economic empowerment of her constituents, adding that the gesture was in fulfillment of her campaign promises made to the people that her second term would engage them into more economic opportunities.

Mrs. Akande-Sadipe, a former chairman, House Committee on Diaspora, also called on the government to provide soft loans for the people, as a way of empowering them economically and reducing poverty in the country.

“Today, 40 members of my constituency were cleared for cash grants, after participating in the ‘Business Entrepreneurship and Capacity development programme.

“I urge the participants to use the knowledge garnered during this training to be self-reliant and to improve their standard of living,” she said.

Akande-Sadipe said, in addition to the day’s gesture, which earmarked the beginning of her participation in the 10th National Assembly, she had successfully trained thousands of youths in different skills.

She said the past training programmes had enabled many to become self-reliant and had that they had contributed their quota to the development of Oluyole Constituency.

On the selection criteria of beneficiaries, she said her constituency office threw it open to residents of Oluyole by reaching out to community as well as religious leaders.

The lawmaker also facilitated medical equipment to Primary Health Centers (PHCs) in the constituency.

This, according to her, was part of her bid to elevate the standard of healthcare delivery across her constituency.

She said the intervention came against the backdrop of the growing demands for equitable access to quality health services in the rural areas of Oluyole.

READ ALSO: LP surprise opponents, empowers members, APC, PDP…

Speaking earlier during a thanksgiving service to commemorate her inauguration as member of the 10th Assembly, the Superintendent, Christ Apostolic Church, Temitope Zonal Headquarters, Pastor Richard Akinlayo Adepoju, had applauded Akande-Sadipe’s “unapologetic love for Oluyole,” which he said was hinged on godliness and honesty.

Also speaking, the state secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Tajudeen Olanite, called on residents of Oluyole to continue to support Akande-Sadipe, for more dividends of democracy to come their way.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com