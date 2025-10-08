10th house most productive since 1999 — Speaker Abbas

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas has declared the 10th House of Representatives the “most productive since 1999,” citing record legislative output in the first two years.

At Tuesday’s plenary, Abbas said: “Between June 2023 and mid-2025, the House considered 2,263 bills, passed 237 and secured presidential assent for 50 covering power reform, student loans, cybersecurity, tax policy and regional development.”

He attributed the success to collaboration with the Executive while safeguarding legislative independence. Abbas noted signs of economic recovery, such as easing inflation and improved security, but warned of continued hardship.

The Speaker outlined priorities including constitutional amendments, electoral reforms, women’s representation, and security restructuring. He confirmed 87 proposals on devolution of powers, local government autonomy, and judicial reform are awaiting debate.

On the Electoral Act, he said reforms would make elections “less contentious and litigious” while introducing single-day voting and improving access for persons with disabilities.

Abbas also reaffirmed support for the Reserved Seats Bill, saying: “Currently, women hold fewer than 5% of seats in the National Assembly. This bill will help Nigeria improve its poor global standing in women’s representation.”

He called for action on state policing and pledged focus on renewable energy, job creation, and small business support. “Nigerians will judge us not by party affiliations but by the results we deliver,” he said.