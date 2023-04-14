10th House: Coalition of lawmakers-elect commits to respect zoning

..as Gbajabiamila denies working against Wase, others

By Tom Okpe

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th House of Representatives in June, a coalition of returning and new members-elect from all political parties that won seats in the parliament has vowed to respect decision of the majority party in the House.

The coalition, known as ‘Joint Task–10th Assembly’, comprises, 283 members-elect from the APC, the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP); the Labour Party, (LP), the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP); Social Democratic Party, (SDP); the All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA); African Democratic Congress, (ADC) and the Young Progressive Party, (YPP).

The All Progressives Congress, (APC) which will be the majority when the House is inaugurated said zoning the Speaker and Deputy Speaker seats in the House and decision of opposition parties on minority leadership of the House will be in line with parliamentary best practices.

According to a press release, signed by the coalition chairman, Usman Bello Kumo (APC, Gombe) and his co-chairman, Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) in Abuja on Thursday, main focus of the coalition is to promote independence of the Legislature; the inter-dependence of the Legislature and other Arms of Government to legislate for good governance and grassroots impact; constituency outreach; equity and fairness among Members-elect as well as unity, equity and fairness in the emergence of Presiding and Principal Officers in line with best parliamentary practice.

Already, 283 members-elect, comprising both returning and new members, have endorsed the coalition, which awaits the decision of the ruling APC on zoning various offices in the 10th House of Representatives.

The coalition is also, said to have blessings of 14 APC governors, 9 PDP governors as well as several National Working Committee, (NWC) members the ruling and opposition political parties.

The forum is independent of the speakership ambition of any of the various aspirants but with determination to build a strong coalition of members-elect of the 10th House in readiness to support the majority party zoning of the speakership office towards building a rancor-free and people-oriented House in line with best parliamentary practice.

The statement further stressed that members of the coalition are in agreement with whatever the majority party, APC’s decision on zoning might be.

“Members of the ‘Joint Task- 10th Assembly’ have agreed to put Nigeria first and allow the majority to form the leadership of the 10th House with other opposition parties playing a major role.

“Those who may want to defy the APC and have a repeat of the 2015 rebellion should remember the consequences of such action on governance as the sour relationship between the leadership of the 8th National Assembly and the Executive left Nigeria and Nigerians at the receiving end.

“We are aware of the theatrics in the 8th National Assembly. But Nigerians want to see good governance and not grandstanding.

“Rebellion will deny the incoming Tinubu administration, opportunity to deliver on its mandate and the high expectations from Nigerians, especially under the current ethnic and religious tension in the country.

“We are glad that the leadership of the ruling party recognizes that the opposition political parties in the House are very key in the formation of the next leadership of the House, hence this coalition shall continue to consult with all the opposition parties.

“Our desire is to see a Nigeria where all of us, the political actors, come together to put the country first, subduing our individual interest, in order to have a better country that we, our children and our children’s children will be proud of,” the statement noted.

The coalition said it “appreciates the capacity and prowess of all contestants for the esteemed positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively, urging every aspirant to put the interest of the House and the nation first, over their personal ambition for the good of all.”

In a similar development, speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Femi Gbajabiamila has denied working against ambition of Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase and some contestants to take over his seat in 10th House.

A National Daily had reported on Thursday 13, April 2023, that Gbajabiamila was against the aspiration of his deputy Wase, and some other aspirants to the office of Speaker in the 10th House.

But reacting in a statement, the speaker said; “I have not declared support for any of my colleagues who have declared their interest.

“I have made my position abundantly clear that there is a need to wait for the Party to complete its zoning exercise as I cannot work against my Party’s interest and position.

“I am a product of APC’s zoning in 2019, and I shall adhere to that any time the party comes up with its arrangement. Anyone, or media, peddling rumors of my endorsement of any of the aspirants should desist forthwith.”

