10th Assembly senators -elect get certificates of return

About 98 senators – elect were on Tuesday issued with certificates of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

They emerged winners in their respective senatorial districts at the National Assembly election held in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Some of the senators- elect that interacted with journalists at the sideline of the event in high spirit expressed optimism that the 10th Senate will provide quality representation and work effectively with other arms of government.

Former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole said as a legislator, he will continue to be the voice of the people as he did when he was textile union activist, NLC President, and Governor of Edo State.

Setting his legislative agenda, Oshiomhole said “I will be part of the senate that legislates for the good people of our countrymen, not for the powerful by making sure that what we do in appropriation will be such that Nigerians get value for money.

“It is expected that the executive is powerful but does not have absolute power. So, it will be subject to legislative check.

“We are not there for the allowance. There are couple of things that can be done differently so that the renewed hope of our party can be translated into reality.

“Even the president-elect will not look forward to a rubber stamp assembly but the one that can help to contribute to knowledge as nobody has absolute knowledge but working together and negotiating to have a win-win formula that will contribute to the dividend of democracy.”

Senator Abba Moro (Benue South) said he will continue to propagate the legislative guidelines and policy of his party, the PDP while striving to work with other lawmakers to make people- oriented laws in accordance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Moro while answering question on the race for principal officers positions in the Senate said consideration will definitely cut across party lines.

According to him, the 109 senators will come together to election the Senate President and the deputy while majority and minority positions will be filled on party basis.

He said the most vital concern of every senator should be the unity of the Red Chamber so that there can be conducive legislative environment to make developmental laws.

A ranking lawmaker, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele, Ekiti Central) assured that the 10th Senate will place national interest above party and individual interests.

Looking forward to a very dynamic parliament, the current chairman of the Senate Committee in Judiciary and Hunan Rights said it is only a dynamic legislature that can give robust representation and make quality laws for the development of the country.

“We have always said Nigeria is not a one party state, we are a multiparty democracy. And this is going to be reflected in the 10th Assembly.

“We are going to the Senate where at least four political parties are represented the APC, the PDP and the Labour Party and the SDP.

“Part of the advantages of this, for me, is that it will make it possible for all of us to reason together and to work together across board.

“One thing I know is that regardless of which political party brought you into parliament, once you are there, you are there as elected representative of the people in Parliament and all of us must work together”, he said.

One of the few female senators – elect, Mrs Ireti Kingibe of the Labour Party

representing the Federal Capital Territory, promised to focus attention on issues of women and youth development.

She said she will try her best with other female lawmakers however few they may be to champion the course of women and girl- child.

Another new comer into the Red Chamber, Chief Ned Nwoko (Delta North) said welfare of the citizenry should be the topmost agenda of the parliament and that he will focus on improving the wellbeing of Nigerians by working towards reduction in cost of borrowing by 50 per cent and addressing insecurity.

He said, “the cost of borrowing is too much, we need to bring it down by two per cent. Bank cannot be charging arbitrarily.

“We must focus on insecurity. We must dialogue with agitators anywhere they are, from north to the east and to the south”.

Hon Sunday Karimi (Kogi West) said it is obvious that expectations of Nigerians from the incoming APC administration is high, and that the parliament which he will belong would not disappoint the nation.

He promised to work for the development of Kogi West, Kogi State and Nigeria in general especially in the areas of infrastructural development and development of the people.

However, a few of the newly elected senators were not on ground to receive their certificates of return.

Among them are the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan (Yobe North District) and the Governor of Niger State Alhaji Sanni Bello, elected to represent Niger North Senatorial district.

The absentees, however, can collect their certificates at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC,

Elections in eleven Senatorial districts, spread across the country, are either yet to be held, postponed or cancelled.

The INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, it will be recalled, had earlier said that supplementary election would be held in the remaining 11 Senatorial Districts where elections did not hold or was cancelled.

House of Representatives’ members-elect will be presented with their own certificates of returns today at the same venue.

