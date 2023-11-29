10m farmers to benefit from GYSAPEO’s project 2024, As Chairman Inaugurates Advisory& Trustee Board

The Global Youth Skills Acquisition and Poverty Eradication Organisation (GYSAPEO) has announced plans to empower 10 million farmers mostly at the grassroots, as part of its 2024 project.

GYSAPEO Founder, Emmanuel Chuks Ozegbe stated this on Monday at the unveiling of Project 2024 titled: ‘Prosperity Assured Economic Initiative’, in Abuja.

Ozegbe said the organisation would distribution fertiliser and seedlings to farmers at zero interest rate.

He explained that 95% of the food consumed in urban areas were produced in rural areas despite poor support.

“Now we want to get to the grassroots because 95% of the food we eat are grown in the rural areas. And these people at the grassroots are being marginalized in a way.

“It is not that the government is not doing the right thing, but when you go done to the grassroots you do not see anything. Some people say they are some middle men siphon the projects that are meant for the grassroots.

“We want to bridge that gap. We want to reach these people through cooperatives especially agricultural cooperatives. We have over 25,000 agricultural cooperatives societies in our bank that we have trained and mentored.

“So, this project is meant to take out 10 million households from poverty to prosperity.

“Also, we have a project called Your Future is Now, is targeted at the young people who are musicians or dancers. But that one will come later in the year.

Nigerians should expect prosperity in 2024.

Similarly the Chairman Innugurates Advisory and Trustees board members of the Organization on Sunday during a dinner organize by Gysapeo in Abuja, he charge the board members to work as a team to lift 10 million household out of poverty to selfreliance in Nigeria and beyond.

The GYSAPEO NEW BOARD OF TRUSTEES DETAILS follows Amb. Dr. Ozegbe chuks Emmanuel Chairman, Barr. Manira Kyenpiya Dariye, Secretary, Hon. Anyangwu Cordilia Nkemchor, Member, Dr. Kingsley member, Mr. Madu Peter Oluchukwu, Hajiya Magam Talatu Haruna, Vice Chairman, Mr. OJO Tiamiyu Member.

While the ADVISORY BOARD-GYSAPEO as BARR. STEVE OKOH,MD/CEO, SPRINGBOARD INSURANCE BROKERS LTD, Advisory Board Chairman, FARIDA BLESSING ANWAR,DEE MASMA ENTERPRISE’s Advisory Board Vice Chairman OZONUWE JOYCE KELECHI,KELJOYCE EVENT MASTERS, Advisory Board Vice Chairman BARR. CHUKWUKA EZEDIKE (LL. B, B.L, ACIArb, ACIB.), Managing Partner, Onyx & Grey Legal advisory Board Secretary, MISS. ATUZIE FAVOR AMARACHUKWU, Founder, TRT Events Ltd, Public Relations Officer (PRO)

ADETOLA JACOBS.

Gysapeo has confidence on the board members to work Sacrificially to bring progress to the group and the entire nation.