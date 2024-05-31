10,000 government employees hired by Wike fired by Fubara

Just before he left office, Governor Siminalayi Fubara revoked the 10,000 positions in the Rivers state civil service that his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, had granted.

But Fubara declared that the recruitment would be canceled on Friday during a dialogue with stakeholders in Port Harcourt.

The governor pointed out that people in charge of the process had made mistakes and jeopardized it.

He announced that a more open process would soon begin and lamented the fact that individuals smuggled in for political patronage turned up when the identities of those chosen from the 23 local government units were examined.

“I know that is the first question, the ten thousand jobs. When we came on board we already had details that were submitted to us from the 23 local government areas,” Fubara said.

“You will agree with me that when we subjected those names to proper scrutiny, most of those names, in fact, 60 per cent of those names were over-aged. They were names that people brought for political patronage.

“But what we are talking about today is employment for the future. I, personally after the analysis of those things, said ‘How will you employ somebody who is 52 years old as a civil servant?’

“How many years is the person going to work before retirement?”

Meanwhile, Fubara has said the social contract between his administration and the Rivers people will remain an unbroken bond to drive governance on a healthy footing.

The governor, therefore, challenged service providers for the Rivers State Waste Management Agency to redouble their efforts and make sure that refuse wastes are cleared off the streets promptly to have a cleaner city always.

Fubara, who was represented by the Head of Rivers State Civil Service, Dr George Nwaeke, gave the charge when he received a delegation of leaders and members of the RIWAMA Service Providers Association, on a Solidarity Walk to Government House Gate in Port Harcourt on Friday.