1,000 IT experts to explore power of Artificial Intelligence

By Motolani Oseni

Over 1000 experts in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) space, will be exploring the transformative power of AI in addressing the unique challenges and opportunities within the Nigerian context.

The IT experts will converge at the groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI) conference and hackathon, InnovateAI Lagos 2024, which is set to be a pivotal event in the Nigerian artificial intelligence industry is themed: ‘Adapting AI For Nigeria: Crafting Intelligent Solutions For Our Unique Landscape.’

Scheduled to hold on Feb 23 and 24, 2023, the conference and Hackathon Grand Finale is a convergence of over 1,000 professionals, researchers, entrepreneurs, investors, thought leaders, enterprise businesses, and regulators, all united by a passion for AI and its potential to revolutionise our society.

These events present unique opportunities to connect, collaborate and contribute to shaping AI’s future in Nigeria and beyond.

READ ALSO: Oyo LG polls: OYSIEC chair calls for citizens’..

In a press statement, made available to LEADERSHIP, one of the co-conveners of the conference, Dotun Adeoye, averred that, participants at the InnovateAI Lagos 2024, would gain insights from pioneers like Rodger Werkhoven, Creative Director, OpenAI (ChatGPT), who was pivotal to creating DALL-E and the creative elements of ChatGPT; showcase your AI-based products to consumers of AI technology and forge valuable relationships and collaborations and learn about the evolving AI landscape in Nigeria – regulation, ethics, safety and responsible deployment of AI.

Adeoye expressed his enthusiasm when he said: “InnovateAI Lagos 2024 is more than just a conference, adding that it is a catalyst to eliminate silos in the Nigerian AI ecosystem as well as imbibing best practices from local and global thought leaders.

“Our partners and sponsors, including leading tech firms and academic institutions, have echoed these sentiments. A spokesperson from one of our major sponsors stated that “We are proud to support an event that not only highlights technological advancements but also focuses on practical solutions for Nigeria’s diverse economy,” the convener stated.

It should be noted that Nigeria’s AI market is burgeoning, with significant growth potential. According to a recent study, the AI sector in Nigeria is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate of over 30 per cent in the next five years. This growth is driven by increasing healthcare, agriculture, finance, and education adoption.

In healthcare, AI is poised to revolutionise patient care and diagnostics. AI-driven solutions are expected to enhance crop yield predictions and pest control in agriculture, which is vital for a country where agriculture constitutes a significant part of the economy.

In the financial sector, AI is transforming customer service and fraud detection, while in education, it’s creating personalised learning experiences.

In terms of current State-of-Play and AI benefits, it should be noted that, with its diverse and dynamic economy, Nigeria faces unique challenges that AI can address effectively. From tackling infrastructural deficits to enhancing public services, AI offers innovative solutions.