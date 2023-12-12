1000 CSOs Hail Tinubu Over Kyari’s Reappointment As NNPCL GCEO

Civil Society Organisations numbering 1000 under the auspices of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria, COCSON, yesterday, hailed Presidend Bola Tinubu over reappointment of Engr Mele Kyari as the Group Chief Executive Officer, GCEO, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL.

COCSON in a letter addressed to the President pointed out that Tinubu’s reappointment of Kyari proves his trust and dependence on Kyari’s wealth of experience and current achievements in the oil and gas sector.

According to COSON, the essence of their letter to the resident was basically to express their endorsement and appreciation of Kyari’s reappointment that is good for Nigeria’s oil and gas sector development, which already the Kyari-led NNPL is on track achieving that.

The letter reads in part, ‘We write this letter to express our utmost appreciation and endorsement for your recent decision to re-appoint Mallam Mele Kyari as the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

‘COCSON is the umbrella body that represents various civil society organisations across Nigeria, all working towards the betterment of our society. We believe that Mallam Kyari’s re-appointment is a testament to his exceptional achievements and the numerous benefits he has brought to our civil society organisations.

‘‘Firstly, we commend the visionary leadership of Mallam Kyari in driving initiatives that have directly impacted the lives of ordinary citizens. His commitment to transparency and accountability has significantly reduced corruption within the NNPCL, ensuring that more resources are channeled towards development projects that benefit marginalized communities.

‘‘Mallam Kyari’s implementation of the Direct Sales Direct Purchase (DSDP) program is a shining example of his dedication to ensuring the availability and affordability of petroleum products for all Nigerians. This initiative has significantly curbed the activities of middlemen and eliminated the exploitation of consumers, thereby benefiting civil society organisations that advocate for the rights of consumers and vulnerable citizens.

“We also applaud the GCEO’s efforts in prioritizing social responsibility initiatives and community development projects. Through the NNPCL’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs, Mallam Kyari has actively engaged with civil society organisations in uplifting grassroots communities, providing support in education, healthcare, and infrastructure development. His commitment to empowering local communities has greatly enhanced the work of civil society organisations across the country.

‘’Moreover, Mallam Kyari has been instrumental in fostering partnerships and collaborations with civil society organisations, recognizing the critical role they play in advocating for good governance, human rights, and social justice. His willingness to listen to the concerns and recommendations of civil society stakeholders has served as a catalyst for positive change and collaboration, ultimately contributing to the overall progress of our nation.

’’President Tinubu, we endorse your decision to re-appoint Mallam Mele Kyari as GCEO of the NNPCL, as it is a clear demonstration of your commitment to ensuring continuity and sustained growth within the energy sector. We appreciate the positive impact Mallam Kyari’s leadership has had on civil society organisations and the Nigerian public at large.

‘‘We, the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria (COCSON), extend our sincere gratitude to you for recognizing Mallam Mele Kyari’s exceptional achievements and re-appointing him. Your decision affirms our faith in the transformative leadership that prioritizes the welfare of the Nigerian people.’’