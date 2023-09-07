100 Days In Office: Nigeria should be named: “United African Empire”- Nsaka

…kicks against subsidy removal, other FGN obnoxious policies.

By Nosa Àkeñzua

Nigeria’s youngest female presidential aspirant for the 2023 general elections who contested under the platform of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Joyce Ogochukwu Nsaka, has kicked against what she described as obnoxious policies of the FGN on the excruciating pains as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy removal.

She called on President Bola Tinubu to cushion the effects of high rate of hunger and starvation amongst Nigerians.

Speaking in an interview with our reporter on Wednesday, 6th Day of September, 2023 in Asaba, Delta State Capital, she said “as part of efforts to give the country the needed overhaul for the needed for socio-economic development to occur.

“This, ranging from total eradication, stoppage of recycled, unpatriotic, selfish and corrupt politicians, leaders from continuing in governance, Nigeria’s name should be changed to read: “United African Empire”.

Nsaka then suggested the way-forward to end the endemic Nigeria’s leadership problems. She said: “we must address the issue of Nigeria from its foundation. The independence we claim we got in 1960 was a pure hypocrisy. Who were the leaders at that time?”

In her words: “how did they emerge? Why on earth should we still bear a meaningless name: “Nigeria”? A name given to us by a foreigner, the mistress of Lord Lugard. We must be courageous enough to change that name, to a more meaningful name. A name that truly reveals our identity as a sovereign nation, blessed with so much Natural resources, a name such as United African Empire”.

” Again, the constitutional conflict that led to the civil war, is yet to be resolved, the 1999 constitution needs to be abolished and rewritten, possibly in line with the 1960 constitution . Take a look at the National Anthem, in 1960, it’s sounds more powerful and has better meaning than what we have presently”. Joyce Nsaka stated that, our nation needs a total overhaul, because it has gone from bad to worse as we must retrace our steps and correct past errors.

She noted that, Leadership is Service to humanity, added that, a leader cannot go home with a fat salary and allowances, when the people they represent are hungry. She agreed that we need to save money for developmental purposes, but the sacrifice that needs to be made must begin with the leaders. Also, that those fat allowances and the total cost of governance needs to be reduced by 80 percent.

She said: “While we await the judgement from the tribunal, I am of the opinion that in the best interest of the citizens of Nigerian, certain structures should be put in place to address the fundamental issues plaguing the Nation. Our country must uphold good governance and equity”.

