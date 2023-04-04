10 students abducted in Kaduna

POLITICS NIGERIA can report that about 10 students of a secondary school in Kachia Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State have been kidnapped by suspected bandits.

The development has been confirmed by the Kaduna State Government. The government said that it has received preliminary reports from security agencies about the unfortunate event.

According to Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, authorities are actively working with security agencies to ensure the safe and speedy release of the abducted students.

The government has assured parents and guardians that all necessary measures are being taken to secure the release of their young students.

The Nasir El Rufai administration has also called on the public to support security agencies in their efforts by providing useful information.