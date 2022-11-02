10 presidential candidates yet to begin campaign as 8 others launch out

More than a month after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially sanctioned the commencement of campaigns for the 2023 presidential election, 10 candidates are yet to start their campaigns.

Naija News recalls that INEC on September 28, 2022, officially allowed political parties to start campaigns for next year’s election.

The electoral umpire cleared 18 political parties and their candidates to contest the 2023 presidential election.

However, many of them are yet to officially start campaigns while some others who have started are yet to present their manifesto to members of the public DailyTimesNGR gathered.

With the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 gathering more momentum, ten candidates that are yet to commence campaigns are:

• Imumolen Christopher – Accord Party, AP

• Al-Mustapha Hamza – Action Alliance, AA,

• Sani Yabagi Yusuf – Action Democratic Party, ADP

• Umeadi Peter Nnanna – All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA

• Ojei Princess Chichi – Allied People’s Movement, APM

• Nnamdi Osita – Action Peoples Party, APP

• Adenuga Oluwafemi – Boot Party, BP

•Osakwe Felix Johnson – National Rescue Movement, NRM

•Abiola Kolawole – Peoples Redemption Party, PRP

•Nwanyanwu Daniel – Zenith Labour Party, ZLP

Meanwhile, those who have commenced campaigns though at different levels or have shown intent on forging ahead are:

*Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu – All Progressives Congress (APC)

*Alhaji Atiku Abubakar – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

*Mr. Peter Obi – Labour Party (LP)

*Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu – African Democratic Congress (ADC)

*Mr. Omoyele Sowore – African Action Congress (AAC)

*Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso – New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

*Prince Adewole Adebayo – Social Democratic Party (SDP)

*Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim, Young Progressives Party (YPP).

For those yet to start, apart from those facing legal issues, it’s not fully clear the reason for the delay but there are insinuations that some may want to endorse major candidates while others believe they still have enough time to organize and execute credible campaigns.

