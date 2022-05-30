10 northern cities to record temperatures of above 40°C- NiMET

By JOHN OKOH

The Nigerian Meteorological Service (NiMET) says at least 10 northern cities would record high temperatures of over 40°C for the next three days.

NiMET also said that some of the northern cities would record high temperatures of 35°C to 40°C for the next 72 hours.

The forecast, which was signed by Prof. Mansur Matazu, the Director-General of NiMET said that beginning from Sunday, May 29 to May 31, 2022, the cities would witness the high temperature.

He mentioned the northern cities as parts of Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, and Borno States.

The statement said: “Most parts of the Northern cities are expected to record temperatures between 35°C to 40°C. However, parts of Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, and Borno are expected to experience temperatures greater than 40°C.”

The statement emphasised that parts of Kebbi, Sokoto, Katsina, Kano, Dutse, Nguru, and Maiduguri indicate chances of experiencing high thermal discomfort.

Also, it said parts of Niger, Plateau, FCT, Kwara, Kogi, Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba, and Adamawa are expected to record temperatures between 35°C to 40°C within the period.

