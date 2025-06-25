10 die, scores injured in Ibadan multiple accident

BY ADEGBOYEGA STEPHEN

No fewer than 10 persons have reportedly died in an early morning multiple accident that occurred around Iwo Road, Sola, Ibadan – Lagos expressway on Tuesday.

Eye witnesses said the accident involved four Micra commercial cars, a Toyota Camry and four articulated vehicles (trailers).

It was learnt that one of the trailers collided with another one that was reversing onto the main road, resulting in other multiple collisions.

READ ALSO: Ensure release of abducted Judge, Bayelsa Gov directs security commanders

One of the Micra cars, fully loaded with passengers, was said to have been completely crushed, with the driver and three other occupants losing their lives.

Many other persons escaped death with varying degree of injuries.

Residents said the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) operatives had intervened and taken the remains of the deceased to undisclosed morgues, while the injured were taken to different hospitals.