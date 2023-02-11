$1.6b money laundering trial: Two former top NNPC officials bag 2yrs imprisonment

By Benjamin Omoike

Two former top officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Victor Briggs and Abiye Membere, have been sentenced to two years imprisonment by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

Justice Nnamdi Digmba handed them the sentence on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, after he found them guilty of “unethically collecting car gifts as public officials,” an offense which contravenes Section 98 of the Criminal Code Act.

Justice Dimgba sentenced the convicts to two years imprisonment with an option of N2million fine each, to be paid immediately to the Federal government.

The convicts were prosecuted by the EFCC for conspiracy in inducing the NPDC to facilitate the lifting of crude by Olajide Omokore, Atlantic Energy Brass Development Limited and Atlantic Energy Drilling Concept Limited; and receiving car gifts from Omokore and his companies.

