1.5m polling agents for 2023 general elections- Official

About 1.5 million polling agents have been nominated across the country by the 18 registered political parties for the 2023 general election, an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said.

The official who spoke on an anonymous condition told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja that the details of the agents were uploaded on INEC portal for the general election.

INEC had fixed Dec. 30, 2022 as the deadline for submission of polling units agents for the Feb. 25 presidential and National Assembly election in the timetable and schedule of activities for the general election.

It also fixed Jan. 6 as the deadline for submission of polling agents for the governorship and State Houses of Assembly election.

Section 43 of the Electoral Act 2022 provided for not later than 14 days before election for submission of party agents names to the commission.

Census: NPC warns enumerators, staff members against laxity

The National Population Commission (NPC) on Tuesday warned enumerators and staff members against laxity during the 2023 Census exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN reports that the 2023 national population and housing census will hold from March 29 to April 1.

Prof. Habibat Isa-Jimoh, Kogi NPC Federal Commissioner, gave the warning during the inauguration of a three-day Specialised Work Force and State Facilitators Training, held in Lokoja.

Isa-Jimoh said that the 2023 census was very crucial to the Federal Government.

Represented by State NPC Director, Mr Ojo Abiodun-Titus, the commissioner said, “the government and international Community desire correct, credible and acceptable census for national development purpose.

“Therefore, any attempt to rubbish this census exercise with laxity, shall be met with stiff consequences and penalties.

“We expect that when you are going out to the field, make sure you don’t have any political affiliation especially by putting on T-Shirts and caps of political parties.

“As field workers or enumerators, you should place Nigeria first and above money and do this work without any form of laxity.

“This is because a successful, credible and acceptable census will benefit you at the end as a citizen, ” the commissioner said.

Also speaking, Prof. Makanjuola Osagbemi, National Monitoring Consultant to the commission, tasked the participants to take the training serious so as to get the knowledge that would help in getting the census right this time around.

He implored them to put in their best to give the best to the nation, “which is why we shall seriously monitor your work out there at the field, more so that we don’t want anything to go wrong.”

Dr Nnamdi Ifeanyi, NPC State Field Coordinator, said that all enumerators and facilitators would be paid there monies in full as and when due, therefore they should not tow with the national assignment.

Ifeanyi said: “We respect all our field officers including enumerators, staffers and monitors, from whom we expect nothing but the best, toward a successful and acceptable census by the government and the international Community.”

