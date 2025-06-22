₦70m Excavator Theft: LASTMA under fire

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has come under intense public scrutiny following allegations of complicity and cover-up in the theft of a heavy-duty excavator valued at ₦70 million.

The machine, reportedly stolen from a construction site in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos, was allegedly intercepted and detained by LASTMA officials but later vanished under suspicious circumstances. The excavator was said to have been hijacked in transit and subsequently tracked to a location under LASTMA’s oversight, where it mysteriously disappeared again.

Sources close to the matter allege that the vehicle was spotted at a LASTMA yard before it went missing, prompting accusations that elements within the agency may have facilitated the illegal movement or sale of the equipment.

A viral social media video by the excavator’s owner, who identified himself simply as Mr. Obinna, has further fueled public outrage. In the video, he tearfully narrated how his equipment—critical for his construction business—was taken without his consent and allegedly aided by uniformed LASTMA personnel.

“This is not just a case of theft; it’s an institutional betrayal,” said Mr. Obinna. “How can a government agency detain my excavator and then claim not to know where it is?”

The Lagos State Government has yet to issue a formal statement on the incident, although multiple civil society groups have called for an independent investigation into the matter. Human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong described the situation as “deeply troubling” and demanded “swift accountability and full transparency from LASTMA.”

Effiong and other legal experts argue that the incident raises larger questions about the unchecked powers and accountability of state traffic officials.

When contacted, LASTMA spokesperson Adebayo Taofiq denied any wrongdoing by the agency. “We are investigating the allegations. LASTMA has nothing to hide,” he said. “If any of our personnel are found culpable, they will face the full weight of the law.”

However, critics argue that internal investigations may not go far enough and are calling for the involvement of independent bodies or the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe the alleged complicity.

For now, the whereabouts of the ₦70 million excavator remain unknown, and trust in the state’s traffic management agency hangs in the balance.