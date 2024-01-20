₦5 million is small money to me – Phyna boasts

A former winner of Big Brother Naija, Josephina Otabor, aka Phyna, has boasted that she can make ₦5m from the comfort of her home adding that the said amount is ‘small money’ compared to what she is worth.

This is coming on the heels of the revelation she made recently that a man offered her ₦5m just to have a one night stand with her. This incident happened at a night club where she went to have fun. She emphasised that she won’t feel comfortable with someone offering her such amount of money in such a situation.

The reality star was a guest at the recent episode of the Big Friday Show hosted by fellow reality star, Tacha. The reality star pointed out that ₦5m is just five thousand dollars and she has more than that in her dollar account which she has not touched.

“This whole thing makes me feel like some Nigerians are somehow, because how much is five million naira? It’s just five thousand dollars, bro. In my dollar account, I have more than five thousand dollars sitting pretty, to not be touched. I don’t even remember that one. So, me rejecting five million naira is nothing, five million naira is change!”

“Five million naira is something I can make in my comfort zone in my house. I don’t need to open my door to make five million, and a lot of people are seeing it as one big deal. The whole thing made me laugh yesterday. Even if I’m a poor girl, you can’t just walk up to me just like that to offer me five million, do you want to kill me? What is so special about me that you want to give me five million just like that?”

In a related development, the Big Brother Naija star has opened up that she wished she was a guy and wishes to be identify as a guy.

Phyna stated that, although being a woman physically, she psychologically identifies as a guy due to cultural preconceptions against women.

Phyna made this observation while answering questions from Tacha on her social media beef with singer David Adeleke aka Davido.

“I am a woman but most of the time, I want to identify as a man. In my next world, I want to be a man.

“I am a woman physically but I can identify as a man because most times they just try to talk down on you because you are a woman. And personally, when you do something to me that I don’t like, no matter who you are, I will call you out. For example, what happened between me and David [Davido] when he said he didn’t know me. Everybody said, ‘Phyna, you should have taken the opportunity to introduce yourself.’ No! Because he is David (Davido) doesn’t mean I have to kiss arse.”