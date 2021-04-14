Sen.Ubah signifies interest in Anambra governorship poll

14 April 2021
by Ogbonna Ugorji

Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP-Anambra) has signified interest in the Nov. 6, Anambra governorship poll.

Ubah, who represents Anambra South in the 9th Senate, said this in a letter addressed to President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and read on Wednesday’s plenary.

He said his interest was hinged on revamping and consolidating the state’s credentials as the light of the nation.

“In view of the above, I am humbly soliciting for your good wishes, prayers, and support which will go a long way in making this noble vision a reality,” he said.

