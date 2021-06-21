News
Declare war on bandits, kidnappers, NANNS tells FG
IPOB orders sit-at-home on October 1, removal of all Nigerian flags from southeast
FG converts National Blood Service to commission
Anambra guber: Soludo unveils manifesto, targets one million vote mark
Nnamdi Kanu celebrates birthday in custody
Politics
Lai Mohammed: FG borrowing to build world-class infrastructure
PDP demands Emefiele’s resignation, investigation over alleged fraud
CVR: INEC registers over 3 million fresh voters
Buhari’s successor: You’re looking for trouble, Igbo group replies NEF
2023: APC will support Osinbajo if he declares interest- Gov Sule
Entertainment
Comedian LinoMrLion ready to stage Istanbul pool festival
CHEQUE delivers on captivating new album ‘Bravo’
AFRIMA 2021: Blaq Diamond, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tiwa savage others battle for Continental Honours
Singer Sunkanmi out with debut EP ‘Body Language’
‘ Confident’ by savage hits 14Million music streams
Business
What Nigeria requires to address infrastructure deficit — Emefiele
$100bn lost globally to annual conflict, says Finance minister
AfCFTA: With $3trn GDP, Africa will be largest free trade area worldwide — Afreximbank
Setback for economy as FG records N2.3trn budget deficit in Q1
20% of Nigeria’s full-time workers lost jobs in 2020 – NBS
Sports
Fernandes misses late penalty kick as Aston Villa stun Manchester United
EPL: Ronaldo’s mother reveals club Portugal superstar must play for before she dies
Anthony Joshua rejects Cristiano Ronaldo’s kind of dream, reveals his retirement age
Messi breaks Pele’s goals record
80-year-old Brazilian football legend Pele hospitalised in Sao Paulo for 6 days
Tech
Buhari orders deployment of technology to tax digital transactions
S.Korea parliament committee votes to curb Google, Apple commission dominance
T-Mobile says 40 million people’s data stolen by hackers
Instagram launches ‘limits’ to hide abusive messages
Cryptocurrency heist hacker returns $260m in funds
Editorial
Opinion
Other News
Metro
History
Health
Lifestyle
Extras