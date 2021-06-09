Multiple Taxation: Food scarcity looms as northern traders threaten strike

The Amalgamated Union of Food and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AFUCDN) has vowed to go on strike across the country in protest of claimed illegal roadblocks and numerous taxes imposed on its members.

In March, the union halted food deliveries to the southwest due to similar charges, including extortion and attacks on members.

After Yahaya Bello, the governor of Kogi, intervened, the action was halted.

Muhammed Tahir, the union’s national president, addressed journalists during an emergency meeting on Tuesday, saying that after analyzing the difficulties, the union decided to support onion traders who had begun limiting supplies to the southern half of the country due to the same difficulties.

“This is an emergency meeting in regards to what is happening to our members in south-east and south-south Nigeria, this is also to brief our members nationwide on the aftermath of the three-month strike,” he said.

“Today’s resolution is that we are declaring support to the various unions under the umbrella of the amalgamated union.

“The onion association has embarked on strike last night and only to the south, and as a national union, we have discussed extensively and have resolved to support them on their industrial action.

“We have written a reminder letter to the federal government, through the ministry concerned and security agencies reminding them of their previous promises to the union.

“They are yet to do anything concerning it. If nothing is done between now and in three weeks time, we may be forced to sit and have another resolution. ”